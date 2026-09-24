Logicalis partners with Pentera for continuous security validation

Logicalis has partnered with AI-powered Security Validation specialist Pentera. The partnership will enable Logicalis customers to safely emulate real-world attack techniques, validate security controls in production environments and prioritise remediation based on proven exposure.

Security teams are facing growing pressure to maintain visibility and resilience across increasingly complex cloud, hybrid and AI-enabled environments, as traditional approaches to penetration testing become harder to rely on in isolation.

Recent research found that 63% of Irish and UK CIOs believe staff lack skills for responsible AI use, risking compliance and reputational issues, while over two-thirds (71%) reported experiencing a cybersecurity incident in the last 12 months.





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As cyber threats evolve and enterprise environments become increasingly distributed and AI-enabled, traditional approaches to penetration testing are becoming harder to rely on in isolation.

Unlike traditional point-in-time assessments, continuous security validation allows organisations to assess resilience on an ongoing basis as infrastructure, applications, identities and AI-enabled services evolve. This helps security teams continuously identify, prioritise and address exploitable risk, rather than relying solely on assumed vulnerabilities or periodic reviews.

Mike Fry, infrastructure, data & security solutions director at Logicalis UK&I, said: “The threat landscape facing organisations today is evolving faster and becoming more sophisticated than ever before. Relying solely on annual penetration tests or ad-hoc testing around new projects no longer provides the level of assurance businesses need. We’re seeing a clear upward shift towards an always-on approach to security validation, particularly across highly regulated industries such as financial services, manufacturing and utilities, where organisations can continuously understand their exposure to real-world attacks as their environments change.”

TechCentral Reporters