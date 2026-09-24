Squarespace announces additional €70 million investment in Ireland

Squarespace is to invest an additional €70 million in Ireland, in partnership with IDA Ireland. The company has had a presence in Ireland since 2013 and operates from Squarespace House in Dublin, and has become an important hub for the company’s’ international operations and innovation, with the €70 million commitment building on the announcement of 120 additional jobs in Ireland in 2025.

For more than 20 years, Squarespace has helped millions of entrepreneurs across more than 200 countries and territories build and grow their businesses online. Its platform brings together website, domains, e-commerce, payments, marketing and appointment scheduled through Acuity.

The investment will support Squarespace’s product innovation and global expansion, including key research and development initiatives that will help drive the continued evolution of the Squarespace platform.





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Colm MacCarvill, head of Squarespace Ireland, said: ‘’Ireland has played an important role in Squarespace’s growth for more than a decade, and this €70 million investment reflects our continued confidence in Ireland as a strategic location for our business. As we look to the next generation of Squarespace, we’re combining our strength in design with AI-powered technology and new commerce capabilities to make it even easier for entrepreneurs to start, manage and grow their businesses. This is a long-term commitment to innovation in Ireland the talented team we have built here.’’

Donal Travers, executive director, IDA Ireland, said: “Squarespace’s decision to make a further €70 million investment in Ireland is a strong endorsement of the company’s ongoing commitment to this country and of Ireland’s position as a strategic location for high-value engineering-led growth. This investment aligns closely with IDA Ireland’s strategy to attract high-value digital and AI innovation, strengthen Ireland’s technology ecosystem and create long-term opportunities for highly skilled talent. We look forward to continuing to support Squarespace as it expands its operations and further develops its global platform from Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters