ERP selection: why more organisations are looking beyond vendor sales pitches

In association with Lumenia Consulting

For organisations considering a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, the challenge is rarely a lack of options. Today’s market offers a vast range of solutions, from established global providers through to specialist platforms designed for specific industries and operational requirements. At the same time, growing interest in AI, automation, analytics, and cloud-based technologies is adding further complexity to the decision-making process.

As a result, selecting an ERP platform has become one of the most significant technology decisions many organisations will make. Beyond supporting finance, procurement, and operational processes, ERP systems are increasingly expected to provide the foundation for wider digital transformation initiatives, improved visibility across the business and support long-term growth.





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It is against this backdrop that ERP HeadtoHead Dublin returns to the Crowne Plaza, Dublin Airport on 13-14 October. Hosted by Lumenia Consulting, the event is designed to help organisations evaluate the ERP market more effectively by enabling them to compare leading solutions side-by-side in a structured environment. Now in its 15th year in Ireland, it has become a key date in the calendar for organisations exploring ERP investment.

“A variety of factors can drive the, sometimes urgent, need to update or replace business systems. These can include growth, mergers and acquisitions, evolving business operations, technical redundancy, and so on,” explains Ian O’Toole (pictured), managing partner at Lumenia Consulting. “Comparing ERP solutions can be difficult and time-consuming. ERP HeadtoHead gives business leaders the opportunity to see leading systems side-by-side, ask detailed questions and learn from organisations that have already been through the process.”

A different approach to ERP evaluation

Traditionally, organisations evaluating ERP software arrange a series of individual meetings with vendors, often spanning several weeks or months. While this provides exposure to different products and solutions, it can also make meaningful comparisons difficult. This is particularly true when vendors present different business scenarios and place emphasis on different strengths.

ERP HeadtoHead takes a different approach. Over the two days, delegates can compare 13 leading ERP solutions using predefined business scenarios rather than vendor-led sales presentations. This will allow delegates to assess functionality on a more consistent basis and gain a clearer understanding of how different solutions address key business requirements.

Solutions from some of the ERP market’s leading providers will be demonstrated at this year’s event in Dublin, including Microsoft, SAP, Infor, and IFS. Demonstrations will cover finance, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain planning, human capital management, business intelligence and analytics, providing attendees with exposure to a broad cross-section of the market.

Beyond software functionality

While software demonstrations remain a core component of the event, ERP selection goes far beyond just comparing product features. Many ERP projects encounter challenges because organisations underestimate the importance of preparation, stakeholder engagement, and implementation planning. Decisions relating to governance or user adoption can all have a significant impact on project outcomes.

Recognising this, ERP HeadtoHead Dublin combines product demonstrations with independent guidance from Lumenia Consulting’s ERP specialists. Attendees will have access to sessions covering ERP readiness, selection methodologies, and implementation best practice, helping organisations build a stronger foundation for future projects.

Learning from real-world ERP experience

One of the most valuable aspects of any ERP selection process is learning from organisations that already completed the journey. Throughout the event, delegates will have opportunities to hear customer case studies, participate in panel discussions, and engage with businesses that have successfully implemented ERP systems. These sessions will provide practical insight into the realities of ERP transformation, including lessons learned, challenges overcome, and benefits achieved.

The event also creates networking opportunities with a range of ERP vendors, implementation specialists and technology providers. Exhibitors and partners including organisations such as OneAdvanced, Binary, OSSM, Profitsflow, Vision33, Delaware and Seidor, alongside complementary technology providers.

Understanding AI’s growing impact on ERP

Software providers are increasingly embedding artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into their platforms, enabling everything from automation and forecasting through to advanced analytics and decision support. As organisations evaluate future technology investments, understanding how these capabilities could influence business processes is becoming increasingly important.

Reflecting this trend, a key feature of this year’s event is a panel discussion examining how AI is transforming the ERP industry. The session will bring together experts from Binary, Infor, OSSM, and IFS to explore how AI is shaping the future of enterprise technology and influencing ERP buying decisions.

Making more informed ERP decisions

With technology evolving rapidly and ERP investments carrying long-term strategic implications, organisations are under increasing pressure to make informed decisions that balance their current requirements with future ambitions.

For businesses reviewing their ERP strategy, gaining access to objective comparisons, independent expertise, and real-world implementation insights can significantly improve the evaluation process.

By bringing together leading vendors, technology experts, and organisations that have already undertaken ERP transformation, ERP HeadtoHead Dublin aims to provide exactly that. A structured environment where decision makers can cut through the noise, compare solutions effectively, and leave with a clearer understanding of the options available to them.

ERP HeadtoHead Dublin takes place on 13-14 October at Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport hotel. To learn more, or register, please visit the event website at erpheadtohead.com.