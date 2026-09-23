Research Ireland says supported projects received combined €288m in 2025

Research Ireland committed €288 million to more than 1,000 research awards during its first full year of operation, according to its first annual report. The agency, which supports research and innovation across Ireland, invested in discovery research, major infrastructure and projects addressing societal and economic challenges.

The report was launched on Wednesday by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science James Lawless.

“Ireland’s researchers are making an extraordinary contribution to our society, economy and global reputation,” Lawless said.





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He added: “Their work is helping to strengthen Ireland’s position as a global leader in research and innovation.”

Lawless also highlighted the agency’s work on the new Rinn network and Global Talent Ireland, as well as its collaboration with the Higher Education Authority on the Inspire programme.

Research Ireland manages €610 million in committed funding across its programmes and paid out €313 million in 2025, according to the report.

That investment leveraged a further €310 million, while non-exchequer funding increased by 14% year-on-year to €227.3 million.

Researchers based in Ireland also secured €129 million from EU programmes, an increase of 10% on the previous year.

Research Ireland chair Michael Horgan said the creation of the agency had been an important step in strengthening Ireland’s research and innovation system.

“Since its establishment, the agency has successfully brought together the strengths and expertise of the organisations that formed Research Ireland, while maintaining a commitment to excellence, transparency and impact,” he said.

The agency supported researchers across disciplines and career stages, with the report recording 3,230 PhD researchers, 1,487 postdoctoral fellows and 1,032 investigators.

Funded researchers reported 5,887 publications and 204 artistic and creative outputs.

Research Ireland also recorded significant engagement outside academia, including 1,115 interactions with Government departments and 837 with charities and NGOs.

Researchers reported 3,755 industry engagements, helped sustain more than 58,000 jobs, secured €76.6 million in industry funding and recorded 167 invention disclosures.

International collaboration included 7,863 partnerships across 106 countries, with 72% involving overseas partners. Researchers also secured 23 European Research Council awards.

Research Ireland CEO Dr Diarmuid O’Brien said: “Ultimately, this report is about people. It is about the researchers whose ideas, creativity and expertise drive progress, and the difference research and innovation can make for society, the economy and future generations,” he said.

The report said maintaining a balanced research and innovation system remained important, with investment spanning fundamental discovery as well as research addressing societal and economic challenges.

Patryk Goron