Six in 10 people use AI for mental health advice

Six in 10 people in Ireland had turned to artificial intelligence platforms for mental health support, according to new research from insurer Laya healthcare.

The Axa Mind Health Report 2026 found that 61% of people surveyed in Ireland had used AI for mental health advice, compared with 45% who had visited a mental health professional for support in the previous year.

The research was based on an Ipsos study of 19,000 people across 18 countries.





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Among people in Ireland who had used AI for mental health advice, 42% said they almost always followed the guidance without question, while 39% said they had felt uneasy or concerned after using it. A third said advice from AI had led to harmful behaviour.

The findings also showed that 42% of people in Ireland trusted advice from an AI platform, according to Laya.

The use of AI for mental health support comes as a significant proportion of people continue to experience mental health difficulties. The report found that nearly half of people aged 18-24 in Ireland self-reported a mental health condition.

More than a third of the population (36%), believed their struggles did not warrant medical attention, while half were described as struggling or languishing, an increase of seven percentage points since 2022-23.

Ireland also recorded a higher proportion of people taking sick leave because of mental health issues than the global average. Some 33% reported having taken sick leave for a mental health issue, compared with 24% globally.

Laya healthcare said it had expanded its 24/7 Mental Wellbeing service for members aged 16 and over, offering emotional support, counselling and couples counselling on all plans at no additional cost.

Dr Emelina Ellis, clinical lead for Laya healthcare’s 24/7 Mental Wellbeing service, said AI could help improve access to mental health support when it was responsibly designed and clinically governed.

“But technology should enhance, not replace, human care,” Ellis said.

She added: “When someone moves from everyday stress to genuine distress, they need more than information. They need expert support that can recognise risk, respond with compassion and connect them to the right care.”

Dr Imren Sterno, head of mental health at Axa, said AI could provide free and immediate support but should guide people towards human assistance when required.

“AI can never replace human connection,” she said.

Sterno said 33% of people in Ireland reporting sick leave for a mental health issue, compared with 24% globally, highlighted the continuing demand for mental health support in the workplace.

Laya has also published guidance on using AI for mental wellbeing, including advice not to use AI during a crisis and instead contact a GP, helpline or emergency services.

The company said its expanded services were intended to provide access to different levels of support, from self-guided tools through to counselling and specialist care.

Patryk Goron