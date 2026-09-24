HCS bolsters managed services capability with €1.45m investment

Managed service provider HCS is investing €1.45 million investment as it launches its 24/7 managed support capability for Irish and international customers.

The investment is driven by growing demand from mid-market and enterprise customers for always-on support, faster technical response and resilient IT services that keep their operations running.

The service represents the next step in HCS’ managed services strategy, moving beyond traditional support to an always-on model and giving customers access to continuous coverage through teams in Ireland and New Zealand.





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The new service is the first part of a multi-phase strategy to strengthen HCS’ customer support and service delivery model. In addition to 24/7 monitoring, triage and escalation, the capability will provide critical services including data protection and cyber resilience. The model is designed to identify potential issues earlier, escalate them quickly and reduce the likelihood of disruption for customers.

New Zealand has been selected as the location for HCS’s international support capability due to its favourable time zone alignment with Ireland, strong technology talent pool and cultural alignment. The New Zealand team will work closely with HCS colleagues in Ireland to provide seamless coverage for customers.

Commenting on the launch of HCS’ new service, Finn Grant, head of service delivery, HCS said, “The launch of HCS’s new follow-the-sun service is a fundamental shift in how we support our customers. HCS’s investment in advanced technologies, coupled with specialist technical expertise, ensures that our teams can identify potential problems and respond earlier to reduce customer impact where issues arise.

“This capability supports greater service continuity for our customers, helping to reduce operational disruption and improve resilience across critical IT services. Through our integrated support teams in Ireland and New Zealand, we provide 24/7 coverage to enable earlier intervention, clearer escalation and a stronger response capability for customers.”

Pamela Farrell, CEO, HCS (pictured), said: “Our customers depend on technology to deliver core services and continuous business operations. When technology disruption occurs, the impact can be financial, operational and reputational. At HCS, this investment is about helping customers reduce that risk.

“Through the launch of our follow-the-sun service, our customers can have greater confidence that HCS will detect, assess and respond to service impacting issues as they emerge. This is central to our customer experience model, ensuring that customers are confident and reassured their IT environment remains continuously protected, actively managed and operationally resilient. This is the first step in a multi-phase strategy that will further strengthen HCS’s capabilities and continue to meet the evolving needs of our existing customers across the IT services spectrum.”

TechCentral Reporters