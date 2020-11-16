Finalists for Irish Medtech Association Awards announced

Medtech Rising to celebrate women in leadership in new award category Print Print Trade

The Irish Medtech Association, the Ibec group that represents the medtech sector, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland today announced the finalists for Medtech Rising: The Irish Medtech Awards 2020.

The Irish MedTech Awards celebrate Ireland’s collaborative MedTech ecosystem which “includes ambitious MedTech companies from start-ups to thriving SMEs, world class research centres and access to experts to help the sector innovate and grow,” said Deirdre Glenn, manager of life sciences, Enterprise Ireland.

Winners across the eight award categories will be announced at Medtech Rising on 2 December. This year’s 21 finalists are:

advertisement





Medtech Company of the Year Award Aerogen

Boston Scientific Clonmel

West Pharmaceutical Services Emerging Medtech Company of the Year Award Kastus

Perfuze

Tympany Medical Academic Contribution to Medtech Award AMBER – The SFI centre for Advanced Materials and BioEngineering Research

Irish Photonic Intergration Centre (IPIC) Medtech Partner/Supplier of the Year Award Bellurgan Precision

West Pharmaceutical Services eHealth Innovation of the Year Award Medtronic

S3 Connected Health Best Value of Medtech Campaign Award Boston Scientific

Cook Medical Women in Leadership Company Initiative Award Alcon Ireland

DePuy Ireland UC Covid-19 Response Recognition Award Aerogen

Harmac Medical Products

Medtronic

S3 Connected Health

Tapadoo

This year, the association have launched the ‘women in leadership company initiative’ award. Commenting on the latest award category, Sinead Keogh, association director, Irish Medtech Association said: “Horizontal segregation in certain sectors and vertical segregation at certain levels remain a significant challenge for women. We want to increase the number of women working in, as well as progressing into, leadership in medtech. That is why we have introduced this new award, and we are delighted to announce that Alcon Ireland, and DePuy Ireland UC are both finalists.

“Innovative Irish companies across medical devices, diagnostics, medical sub-supply and digital health are creating technology solutions to help tackle the global pandemic and are providing vital support in meeting the world’s demand for Covid-19 testing, nebulisers, ventilators and other treatment and protection equipment,” said Glenn. “The awards provide an excellent opportunity to recognise this contribution and Enterprise Ireland would like to wish all of this year’s finalists the best of luck.”

TechCentral Reporters