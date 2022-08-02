Expleo podcast series explores the business, technology and engineering shaping our world Mastering Business Transformation to feature guests talking about all aspects of digital transfomation Trade

Due to the success of Expleo’s prestigious Business Transformation Index 2022 (BTI 2022) global report, Expleo is launching its first podcast series called Mastering Business Transformation.

This nine-part podcast series will focus on the nine success factors underpinning successful business transformation at a large scale across the globe.

Join host Siobhán Smith, global marketing manager at Expleo (pictured), as she welcomes an esteemed guest each week to explore how each success factor works in practice and discovers what secrets they hold in mastering business transformation.

A new episode will be released each week on this webpage and across our social media channels. You can also listen on your preferred podcast platform.

