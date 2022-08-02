The Digital Hub welcomes 19 new and returning companies to Liberties campus Number of member companies rises to 46 Trade

The Digital Hub welcomed 19 companies and organisations to its Thomas Street campus in the first six months of the year. Of these companies, eleven are newly-established, two are longer-term alumni who have decided to return and six are companies who had left more recently and have now returned.

The new companies have agreed to lease over 9,000 sq ft of office space and will employ at least 50 people. This brings to 46 the number of member companies now resident at The Digital Hub which is up from 29 at the start of the year. These companies collectively employ over 300 people.

The Digital Hub is Ireland’s most established cluster for digital enterprises based in the Liberties in Dublin 8.

Among the new companies to join the campus are Arenametrix, a French software company specialising in services for sporting and cultural organisations, who will use The Digital Hub as their new Irish base and Zenadrone, a Canadian tech firm who provide drone services for the agritech sector, are also now based at The Digital Hub.

The Digital Hub is also welcoming back Campsited, CB Media, Eclipse Pictures, Alone, Allgo, Bitcoin Marketing Team, and Wattics, who were all previous members and are now returning to The Digital Hub following the pandemic.

The creative and cultural nature of the Liberties is also reflected in a growing sub-cluster of creative industries who have signed leases at The Digital Hub. Award-winning Irish animation company Kavaleer returns to the campus, having been a resident previously, arts events company Verdant Productions, visual arts organisation PhotoIreland, renowned production company South Wind Blows, creative production support initiative field:arts, theatre company Dead Centre and studios Block T and Pallas Projects are all now member companies on the campus.

The Digital Hub is now providing studio and workshop space for 40 artists and craftspeople in association with Block T and Pallas Projects.

“It is encouraging to see so many innovative companies and organisations join our community,” said Fiach Mac Conghail, CEO of The Digital Hub. “The events of the past two years have signalled a fundamental shift in working practices, and the flexibility and collegiality of The Digital Hub campus is proving to be location of choice for both technology companies, creative industries and community organisations. We have a strong pipeline of further interest from national and international companies and I look forward to seeing our new cohort integrate into the Liberties community.”

