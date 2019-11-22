DCU’s Brian Trench on science communication in Ireland

A trip back to the 90s, and the government finally seals the deal on the National Broadband Plan

This week we look at the signing of the National Broadband Plan and ask if the project is going to be up to the needs of Internet users by the time it finishes.

We also talk to journalist Brian Trench, senior lecturer in the School of Communications at DCU, about the short history of science communication in Ireland.

Brian Trench will be one of the keynote speakers at Sci:Com at the Aviva Stadium on 3 December. For more information visit Sci:Com.ie.