DataStax opens Cork office

New roles to focus on expanding administrative capability Print Print Jobs

DataStax has announced plans to cement its back-office capability with the creation of 30 jobs in Cork.

The new roles will be filled over the next three years with 10 being filled immediately in finance and IT.

DataStax provides the data management layer to manage critical aspects of business from inventory management to supply chain and customer experience.

Niall Cotter, director of revenue in the company’s finance organisation and Ireland site lead, said: “Our investment in Ireland, and specifically in Cork, is further reflection of the reputation held by Ireland in terms of the talent and resources available and will be a key foundation of DataStax’s further growth in both US and international markets.”

Robert O’Donovan, CFO, DataStax, said: “This is an incredibly positive move for us and for Ireland. Enterprises understand the current market imperative to build modern applications that use data in the moment to positively affect outcomes for their company. They are coming to us to help build and manage the data infrastructure behind these business-critical applications in an increasingly complex, cloud-driven technology landscape.

“We’re expanding to Ireland to continue to meet these needs. And, we’re excited that our recruiting efforts in Cork are already underway and that those efforts will expand.”

Based in California, DataStax was founded in 2010 and has more than 500 employees.

TechCentral Reporters