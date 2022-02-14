CubeMatch to create 50 new jobs at European head office in Dublin New hires join 100 positions already announced in 2021 Trade

Global change and transformation consultancy CubeMatch has announced the establishment of its European Head Office at the Capel Building in Dublin.

Established in 2010, CubeMatch has grown organically and through acquisitions. The new European head office will allow CubeMatch to establish a management decision-making centre in Europe with plans to recruit an additional 50 high-level positions on top of the 100 announced in 2021.

CubeMatch offers consultancy, resource augmentation and managed services enabling change programmes to be embedded in their clients’ businesses. CubeMatch has experts in strategic change, business and digital transformation, risk and compliance, data and technology, quality assurance, managed services, business change, compliance and financial crime.

“Dublin is a strategic hub for our European business, and our new office will give us space to grow while keeping us close to our European customers”, said Tom Melville, CEO of CubeMatch. “It is also central to CubeMatch leading business and digital transformation while building our international hub to serve our customers worldwide.”

Sixty new jobs have been fulfilled since September 2021 across all locations to serve International clients and they include junior consultants, experienced project managers, business analysts, scrum masters, test managers, test automation engineers, data analysts, solution architects and business specialists.

The new facility will support a hybrid model of working and will include team-working spaces, hot desks that workers can book through an app, social spaces and rooms equipped with technology for seamless videoconferencing with remote-working colleagues and customers. It will also host business operations and high-tech communications and meeting rooms.

CubeMatch’s clients span major global financial institutions including Bank of Ireland, AIB, Ulster Bank, Rabo Bank, ABN AMRO, BCM Global, Commerzbank, PTSB, Deutsche Bank, Nat West, BNP Paribas, Mizuho and UBS.

