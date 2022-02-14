Google Cloud announces custom AI solutions and new consulting hubs The resources will contribute to customer success and encourage digital transformation Pro

Google Cloud has announced several new resources and offerings to help improve customer success with artificial intelligence.

With its new Custom AI Solutions practice, Google Cloud will help organisations deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications more efficiently with custom-built Vertex AI solutions.

Vertex AI integrates a number of open source frameworks, including TensorFlow, PyTorch, and scikit-learn. All ML frameworks and AI branches are supported through custom containers for training and prediction. Additionally, Vertex AI Workbench natively ties into BigQuery, Dataproc, and Spark.

The search giant also intends to triple the size of its global delivery centre teams in Argentina, Poland, and India by the end of the year. The centers provide infrastructure for data analytics, hybrid and multi-cloud computing, AI, and ML services. Furthermore, the company plans to build a Google Cloud talent pool in Mexico and Portugal.

Also in line are four new executive briefing centres at Google Cloud campuses in London, Paris, Singapore, and Munich.

The briefing centres will enable the firm to engage with customers, promote Google Cloud services, and provide insights into digital transformation driven by Google Cloud leaders, engineers, and industry experts.

“By bringing this experience to our customers in-region we can foster deeper partnerships and develop cloud solutions that meet their requirements for security, privacy, and digital sovereignty without compromising on functionality or innovation,” said John Jester, vice president of customer experience at Google Cloud.

