Integrity360 expands identity security practice following CyberIAM acquisition

Integrity360 has expanded its identity security business following its acquisition of identity specialist CyberIAM, bringing more than 90 identity professionals into a new global practice.

The Dublin-based cyber security company said the expanded identity services practice would help organisations manage and secure human and non-human identities as the use of cloud services, automation and artificial intelligence increases.

The company said the number of identities requiring access to business systems was growing beyond employees and customers to include applications, machines and AI agents.





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It said non-human identities could hold extensive privileges while being subject to less rigorous controls than human users, creating an increasing security challenge for organisations.

The expanded practice followed Integrity360’s acquisition of CyberIAM in August 2026. The company said the combined team had more than 800 vendor certifications and more than 10 years of identity services experience, with more than 130 deployments completed.

Brian Martin, director of product management at Integrity360, said attackers were increasingly able to gain access to systems by compromising identities rather than attempting to breach infrastructure directly.

“Attackers don’t always need to break through the front door anymore. If they can compromise an identity, they can simply log in,” Martin said.

He added: “That challenge is growing as businesses introduce more applications, machines and AI agents, all of which need the right access and controls.”

The practice covers access management, privileged access management, identity governance and administration, and customer identity and access management.

Integrity360 said its services would cover the full identity lifecycle, from assessment and strategy through implementation and optimisation to ongoing support and managed services.

The company said its specialists worked across identity technologies including Idira (formerly CyberArk), Okta, SailPoint, Ping Identity, BeyondTrust, Microsoft, Saviynt and Strivacity.

Services include current state assessments, AI identity consultancy and bespoke advisory engagements, alongside implementation, technical support and managed identity services.

The identity team will also work with Integrity360’s wider cyber security operation, including identity threat detection and response within its managed detection and response services.

Michael Ribaudo, CEO of CyberIAM, said the acquisition would allow customers of both businesses to access a wider range of cyber security and identity capabilities.

“By embedding identity more closely into Integrity360’s existing cyber security services, we can create new services that reflect how customers actually need to protect their businesses,” Ribaudo said.

Patryk Goron