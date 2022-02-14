Gaeltec, adds 150 positions through Siro collaboration Utilities support company to spend €750,000 on Kilkenny office upgrade Trade

Gaeltec Utilities a leading utility contracting company has announced the creation of 150 new jobs as a result of securing significant contracts in the utilities sector.

Gaeltec provides specialist contracting support to public and private companies rolling out or upgrading energy and telecoms infrastructure and networks across Ireland. The company is currently working on several strategic electricity transmission, distribution and fibre broadband projects. These include working with Siro, the joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, on the roll-out of the next phase of its fibre broadband network across Ireland.

Overall, 60 of the 150 new roles will support this project, which will see Siro’s fibre broadband network reach 154 towns across Ireland and provide Gigabit broadband connectivity to 770,000 premises within the next four years.

Announcing the new roles, Gaeltec Managing Director, Joao Felizardo commented: “Today’s jobs announcement is a significant milestone for Gaeltec. Our expansion is a mark of the reputation we have built in the Irish utilities market, and the confidence our customers place in our high standard of work and consistent track-record of delivery. To facilitate the growth, Gaeltec is making a €750,000 investment in further development of its Headquarters in Kilkenny.

Siro CEO John Keaney said: “Fibre-to-the Home broadband is recognised as the gold standard internationally and our rollout to 770,000 premises is one of the most significant capital investment projects in Ireland. Our partnership with Gaeltec is a key part of our network build programme and the 60 new jobs at Gaeltec are a direct result of the massive shift in scale in our rollout. Gaeltec has a proven track record for delivering complex fast track projects successfully to exceptionally high standards, so they were a natural choice for us to bring on board.”

The new roles will include junior and senior engineering positions, field surveyors, fibre technicians, GIS technicians, supervisors, designers, electricians and plant operators.

