Cork start-up among Fast Company’s World Most Innovative Companies

ApisProtect provides real-time hive monitoring powered by intelligent sensor technology

ApisProtect made it onto Fast Company’s annual list of the world’s most innovative businesses.

Ranked number 10 in Europe, ApisProtect was the only Irish company to receive the nod.

The Cork-based start-up uses sensor technology and machine learning to monitor the strength of 20 million honeybees across Europe, North America, and South Africa. This technology was designed to rid beekeepers of their reliance on periodic, manual hive checks that can allow disease, pests and other issues to deteriorate hive health beyond rescue.

ApisProtect combines the sensor data on hive conditions, strength and activity levels with its proprietary big data and machine learning techniques to give beekeepers actionable insights and alerts to better prevent losses and increase colony productivity.

Dr Fiona Edwards Murphy, CEO, ApisProtect, said: “Our mission at ApisProtect, is to save the honey bees, because if we don’t take action now, we’ll lose our most important insect ally. We want to secure the supply of one third of our diet, and make sure we can nourish and feed the 9.7 billion people on planet earth by 2050.

“Our bee monitoring solution will enable beekeepers to direct their focus on cultivating larger and stronger colonies and transform beekeeping globally. We are honoured to be the only Irish company on this list”.

