Digital Realty wraps up InterXion deal

Transaction establishes combined company as leading provider of data centre solutions

Digital Realty has completed its combination with Interxion.

After the strategic transaction, the combined company said it stands as the leading global provider of data centre solutions. It also enhanced its presence in major European metro areas through the deal.

The transaction was consummated following the expiration of the related exchange offer in which approximately 92% of InterXion shares were tendered. Since less than 95% of Interxion’s total shares outstanding were acquired in the exchange offer, non-tendering holders of InterXion shares will receive shares of Digital Realty common stock pursuant to a liquidation distribution.

In addition, shares held by non-tendering InterXion shareholders will no longer be tradable on any stock exchange and are subject to transfer restrictions, including requiring a Dutch notarial deed of transfer.

“We are pleased to have closed our combination with Interxion,” said Digital Realty, chief executive officer, A. William Stein. “This powerful combination builds upon Digital Realty’s established foundation of serving market demand for colocation, scale and hyperscale requirements in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific and leverages Interxion’s European colocation and interconnection expertise, enhancing the combined company’s capabilities to enable customers to solve for the full spectrum of data centre requirements across a global platform.

“The combination of our two organisations establishes a global platform that we believe will significantly enhance our ability to create long-term value for customers, shareholders and employees of both companies.”

TechCentral Reporters