Compunet partners with ILC Dover on €300,000 IT infrastructure project

Irish IT solutions company, Compunet, have partnered with ILC Dover on a €300,000 IT infrastructure project, as part of the US special engineering company’s €6mil development at Blarney business park, Cork.

Compunet has provided ILC Dover with complex IT services, including WAN, LAN, wireless and end-user technology, across office workplace, manufacturing, cleanroom and warehouse environments. It will provide local helpdesk support on behalf of ILC Dover’s helpdesk operations.

Commenting on the partnership, Mark Sarro, director of IT at ILC Dover said: “Our Cork facility will service clients in Ireland, Europe and Asia markets, across the pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical sectors. We needed an IT system that could handle our varied international requirements and seamlessly connect each of the spaces in our facility. Compunet had the skillset, experience and knowledge required to deliver a project of this scale and complexity, on time and within budget.”

“We work with several US multinationals, currently investing in their EMEA bases in Cork, who have distinct and complex needs.” Tony Healy, director of Compunet IT solutions, said. “Working with their individual teams, we develop and deliver a bespoke roll-out in line with their particular requirements, timelines and deliverables. The ILC Dover project has been successfully completed, and we look forward to working with the team on an ongoing basis.”

TechCentral Reporters