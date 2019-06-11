Fujitsu to implement internal plastics ban

Estimated 90.5% of the world’s plastic never recycled Print Print Life

In a bid to relieve the ocean plastic waste problem, Fujitsu will expand its initiative to reduce plastic use in its business activities.

As part of the initiative, Fujitsu plans to stop use of plastic cups and straws and ban use of plastic bags from all shops on company property.

Of the 8,300 million tonnes of plastic produced in the past 70 years, over half comes from the past 15 years alone. It is estimated that 90.5% of the world’s plastic has never been recycled.

Plastic bottled drinks will be removed from cafés and meeting spaces and will be replaced with cans or paper cartons in vending machines. According to the announcement, this will reduce “the number of plastic bottles used from about 7 million per year to zero.”

Global movement

This move is part of a growing movement to minimise use of materials which are damaging to the planet.

Yesterday, Canada announced a ban on single-use plastics by 2021. The government is yet to disclose the list of culled items, but said it could include bags, straws, plates and cutlery.

Under the new measure, companies that use and manufacture plastic will be responsible for the collection and recycling of the materials.

This comes after the European Council voted to ban ten single use plastics by 2021, including cutlery, plates and straws. The banned items account for 70% of the waste in oceans and on beaches as 150,000 tonnes of plastic are tossed in European waters each year.

The UK, Taiwan and India have announced plans to implement similar bans.

TechCentral Reporters