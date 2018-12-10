Businesses see no ill effects from GDPR – report

Dataconversion survey shows ananimous faith in customer engagement but little over half have a strategy Print Print Trade

A report by Amarach conducted for customer engagement agency Dataconversion hsa found that 54% of marketers have seen ‘no impact’ of GDPR on their ability to reach their customers. Furthermore, 17% reported it as having a ‘positive’ or ‘very positive’ effect on their businesses.

The survey also found that while there 96% of respondents said customer engagement was a highly important business actvity, only 55% had a dedicated engagement budget.

E-mail remains the most popular way for business to reach out to their customers with 92% of respondents using it as their go to medium. A further 59% used customer surveys to drive engagement.

Commenting on the results, Dataconversion CEO Anna Browne said: “Responses here aligned with our expectations. Customer experience, and in turn customer engagement, has been referred to as the new marketing battlefront. So, any company not acknowledging this could find themselves at a competitive disadvantage in the marketplace.”

TechCentral Reporters