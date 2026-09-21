Achieving ISO 27001 Success: Using AI and Microsoft to simplify ISO 27001 certification

In association with Savenet Solutions

Organisations are under growing pressure to achieve ISO 27001 certification but it can be hard to know where to start when you’re faced with technical controls, risk management, policies, documentation, audits, and ongoing compliance requirements.

This practical, hands-on workshop, hosted by Savenet Solutions, Microsoft and ISMS.online, demonstrates how organisations can use AI-assisted workflows, Microsoft 365 technical controls and modern ISO management platforms to simplify certification and ongoing compliance.





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Explore how AI can help create policy drafts faster, improve consistency and reduce administrative effort while maintaining proper governance and oversight.

Discover how Microsoft 365 security, identity, device management and compliance capabilities can support key ISO 27001 technical controls.

Learn how dedicated ISO management tools help organise documentation, evidence, risk management and governance activities more efficiently.

Understand how technical controls, evidence collection, governance processes and documentation work together to create a sustainable compliance programme.

Whether you are just beginning your compliance journey or seeking to strengthen an existing information security management system (ISMS), this event will provide real-world insights into the technical, operational, and governance requirements needed to build a successful ISO 27001 programme, delivered by experts who work with organisations achieving certification every day.

Taking place at Microsoft Ireland, Leopardstown, on 1 October, the workshop will cover how to prepare for certification audits, avoid common implementation mistakes, and maintain compliance long after certification has been achieved.

Interactive Q&A sessions throughout the day will give attendees the opportunity to ask questions directly to speakers and gain advice relevant to their own organisations.

You’ll leave the workshop with a clearer understanding of:

How AI can accelerate policy development

How Microsoft 365’s capabilities can support technical controls

How to close common compliance gaps

How to manage evidence more effectively

How to make ISO 27001 easier to achieve and maintain

If ISO 27001 is on your roadmap, this session will show you how to reduce complexity, maximise the return on your Microsoft investment, and accelerate progress towards certification.

Event Details

Event: Achieving ISO 27001 Success: Using AI and Microsoft to simplify ISO 27001 certification

Date: 1 October 2026

Time: 10:30am to 3:30pm

Venue: Microsoft Ireland, Leopardstown, Dublin

Cost: Free to attend

Places are limited. Register today and discover how the right combination of technology, expertise, and proven methodology can help your organisation achieve and maintain ISO 27001 certification with confidence.