MathWorks expands Irish presence with 85 new jobs in Galway

Engineering software firm reveals hiring plan for 2019

MathWorks, a developer of mathematical computing software, has announced plans to fill 85 jobs by the end of 2019 at its Galway office.

Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on Mathworks’ products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, electronics, financial services, biotech-pharmaceutical, and other industries.

Commenting on today’s announcement Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said “We are confident Ireland can meet MathWorks Galway’s expansion needs given our proximity to the European Market, the steady pipeline of talent spanning professionals and students, and our investments in economy and infrastructure.”

MathWorks opened the Galway office with an initial focus on sales and support job functions to support the EMEA region.

Today, MathWorks Ireland spans customer-facing roles including sales and services support, inside sales, channel development and support, marketing, and finance and administration.

Richard Haxby, managing director, MathWorks Ireland, said: “The growing job opportunities in our Ireland office are a testament to the success of our new staff in delivering for our customers throughout EMEA in our first two years. We are confident that we will have a strong pipeline of candidates to fill these jobs quickly given the overwhelmingly positive feedback we receive on our collaborative culture, competitive compensation, excellence in staff development and potential to explore global career opportunities.”

TechCentral Reporters