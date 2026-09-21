Google Shopping removed from search results across Europe

Online shops across Europe have a problem: just as they are setting up their holiday season campaigns, Google has removed all organic Shopping search results from its search pages.

This process started last week Wednesday when the visibility of product links to online shops was virtually zero, according to an analysis by Dutch shopping analytics platform Productrise and confirmed by SEO specialists.

The reason for this development likely lies in Brussels, where the European Commission recently penalised Google for giving priority placing to its own listings over those of competitors. As a result, services such as Kelkoo, Beslist.nl and Idealo plunged in visibility and never got a chance to develop a solution. Last week’s intervention by Google is now putting that right.





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In the positions in the search results where Google Shopping references previously appeared, there are now links to price comparison sites and products listed there.

Hugo Huijer of Productrise told Emerce: “The result of this development is that shops have lost a lot of visibility and free clicks. Those search positions are now going to comparison sites. You can no longer click straight through from Google, but first go to a comparison site. The point is that these add no value and they cost the shop money. After all, comparison sites work with an affiliate model. You can even ask yourself whether they are offering the best-quality suggestions or the ones that are most profitable for them, that earn them the most. This new situation is a worthless experience for the consumer.”

Price comparison sites will be pleased with this new situation. For no cost they suddenly get attractive positions in the search engine, seventeen years after the European Commission began its first investigation into unfair competition. Nine years ago the first fine was imposed, marking the start of a process that took yet another new turn last week Wednesday.

The disappearance of free Shopping positions comes at a sensitive time of year. Most online shops in the Netherlands and Europe are only now starting to set up their end-of-year campaigns, beginning with Black Friday and ending with Christmas.

SEO specialist Mathias Noyez said: “If this continues, it could have a substantial impact on the number of organic clicks directly to product detail pages. You will probably also see this reflected in your organic clicks report in Merchant Center.”

Huijer: “As a shop, you could use the SEO momentum to invest in a position in ChatGPT. It accepts feeds and advertisers and is actively seeking growth in this domain.”

Emerce