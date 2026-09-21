InsTech.ie selects 12 start-ups for second Foundry cohort

InsTech.ie has selected 12 start-ups for the second cohort of its Foundry programme, which connects emerging insurance technology companies with insurers, investors and industry experts.

The companies are developing solutions across life underwriting, claims, pensions, travel insurance, climate risk, compliance, reinsurance and broker operations.

Several are using AI for claims, reserving and brokerage, while others are focused on inclusive underwriting, climate-risk modelling and emerging risks from autonomous AI agents.





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InsTech.ie now tracks more than 120 Irish insurtech companies and has 24 insurance industry members and eight innovation partners.

Ireland is home to more than 180 (re)insurers, including eight of the world’s ten largest global insurers.

InsTech.ie CEO Gary Leyden (pictured) said the second cohort would build on the first Foundry programme by giving companies access to industry expertise and decision-makers.

“With Cohort 2, we want to build on that momentum and give another group of companies the opportunity to validate their solutions, develop meaningful industry relationships and accelerate their path to market,” Leyden said.

The 12 companies are: Fairwrite; TalkTerms AI/Swift Settle; Maximo; Insurteam MGA; Alteric AI; Vardus; Model Library/Elliptic, RMI Agentic; Global Nutrition Value; Voxalytics; SeatFair Technologies; and Finch AI Systems/LitAgent.

The founders will take part in seven in-person sessions focused on validation, commercial readiness and industry connections. The programme will conclude with a Showcase Day in April 2027.

Patryk Goron