Anthropic considers launching new AI model in run-up to stock market listing

Reports from Reuters show that Anthropic is considering launching a new AI model to regain momentum after the introduction of GPT-6 Astra by OpenAI. This possible launch comes at a contradictory moment. The company’s CEO, Dario Amodei, recently called for a global slowdown in AI development in order to put safety first. In an extensive essay in September, Amodei warned of the risks associated with autonomous AI agents that outgrow human oversight. That position is shared by prominent figures in the sector such as Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The urgency to roll out a new model is due to shifts in the corporate market. Recent data from the expense platform Ramp suggests that GPT-6 Astra accounts for about 13% of corporate AI spending, surpassing Anthropic’s Claude Fable, which holds around 8%. In addition, OpenRouter recently reported that developer spending on OpenAI models has, for the first time in more than two years, exceeded that on Anthropic. These trends mean that some potential investors are starting to wonder whether Anthropic is losing its status as the leading provider of AI for business use.

Internally, Anthropic is looking for a balance between ensuring the safety of its future technology and improving its financial viability. With interest rates rising, investors are putting more emphasis on profitability and a sustainable cash flow. This pressure is further reinforced by the growth of open source AI, particularly from China, which offers cheaper alternatives to proprietary systems. For instance, Meta Platforms, formerly a major customer, is said to be reducing its dependence on Anthropic as it builds up its own internal capabilities.





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Despite these challenges, some investors believe that Anthropic, thanks to its considerable lead in revenue, is still firmly in the saddle. At the end of July, the company’s annualised revenue stood at $65 billion (€56.6 billion), compared with $40 billion (€34.8 billion) for OpenAI. Forecasts indicate that Anthropic could reach revenues of almost $200 billion (€174 billion) by 2028. Many analysts see the current battle for leadership as a cycle in which the advantages shift quickly with each new model iteration.

As for the move to the public markets, Anthropic could postpone its IPO until after the US midterm elections in November. This is in line with a trend of caution in the sector. Altman recently stated that OpenAI will not go public in 2026, citing safety considerations as the main reason for avoiding an IPO at this time.

Business AM