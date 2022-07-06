Bluecrux to grow Irish headcount to 50 employees by 2025 Ireland location to fourth hub for process and technology solution company Trade

Bluecrux, a provider of process and technology solutions in planning, operations and transformation, has announced plans to grow its headcount in Ireland to 50 by 2025.

In May 2021, bluecrux opened its first Irish office Co Galway, followed by a second one in Dublin in March 2022.

Aaron O’Brien, managing director of bluecrux Ireland, said: “In 2022, 15 new jobs will be taken up across a range of roles in management, commercial, software engineering, consulting and delivery, QA & Customer Success Management.”

Koen Jaspers, co-founder and CEO of bluecrux adds: “Ireland is a strategic talent hub to support the demand for our services and solutions that require highly educated and expert talent. Given the complex nature of the services and solutions we provide and the global landscape of the companies we partner with, Ireland provides critical and strategic access to a rich talent pool of professionals to support the growth of both our consulting practice and our SaaS solutions business for which we need exceptional software engineering and development talent.”

Ireland is the fourth hub bluecrux, next to Belgium, the Netherlands, and the US.

Bluecrux’ client list includes Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Roche, Bridgestone, AkzoNobel, Beiersdorf, and Kingfisher.

TechCentral Reporters