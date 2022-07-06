SFI researchers, Genesys go to work on AI transparency and explainability Galway-based team to develop bias detection techniques Life

A team of AI researchers at Insight, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for data analytics, is working with customer experience firm Genesys to develop techniques for bias detection in machine learning models.

Through its cloud, digital and AI technologies, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences every year for organisations in more than 100 countries.

The project forms part of Empower, a collaboration of the SFI, the research centres Lero, Insight, FutureNeuro and Adapt and industry partners. The four-year programme is designed to futureproof EU data flows and drive innovation in data protection internationally.

The team of machine learning experts from Insight and Genesys are conducting a survey and cataloguing the establishment of frameworks, methods and tools for bias detection in machine learning models. The researchers will also investigate how to explain any biases that might be present in the models.

Prof Edward Curry, director of Insight@NUI Galway (pictured) said: “At Insight we are dedicated to improving society by enabling better decision-making. Ensuring decisions are bias-free is critical to building trust in AI that drives digital transformations. Genesys is a global leader in AI-powered customer and employee experiences, and we are delighted to partner within them on this important work.”

Project lead Andy Donald said: “This represents an exciting opportunity for Insight to contribute to a more transparent and trustworthy AI ecosystem. As we move to a more data-centric global society, it is imperative that we lead the charge on this important work, and we’re excited to collaborate with Genesys on this journey.”

Maciej Dabrowski, Genesys chief data scientist, said: “Genesys and NUI Galway have a long history of working together to advance educational opportunities for the technology field in Ireland. Our newest collaboration has great potential to positively impact the future of AI development. Together, we aim to uncover important insights to ensure the ethical use of AI through improved bias detection techniques, benefiting people and businesses everywhere.”

TechCentral Reporters