Your March 2027 tech hires will be won or lost before Christmas

In association with Softest Consulting Services

The tech hires you make in March 2027 will be decided in the next few weeks.

That sounds dramatic, but it is how hiring works in Ireland. Headcount plans for next year are signed off between now and Christmas. The employers who move first get the best candidates in January. Those who wait are still writing job specs when those candidates have already accepted offers elsewhere.





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This October, Softest Consulting Services marked 15 years of recruiting technology talent in Ireland. Over that time, we have seen boom years, hiring freezes, a pandemic and waves of big-tech layoffs. One pattern has never changed: employers who plan early hire better, faster and for less.

Why November matters more than January

Three things make the next few weeks the most important hiring window of the year.

Budgets are being set now. If your tech roles are not in the 2027 plan, you will spend the first quarter seeking approval instead of interviewing.

The best candidates move in January. Many tech professionals collect their annual bonus and then start looking. Employers with roles approved and interview panels ready on 5 January get first pick.

Good hiring takes longer than people think. Several weeks from advert to offer, plus a 1 to 3-month notice period, plus possibly an employment permit. A search started in late January may not put someone at a desk until May. Start in November and that person could be in place by March.

Hiring is a pipeline, not an event. The pipeline for early 2027 needs filling now.

Plenty of applicants, not enough of the right skills

After the layoffs of 2023 and 2024, many employers expected a flood of available talent. A single advert can now draw hundreds of applications, yet the shortage has not gone away.

According to IrishJobs’ 2026 Hiring Trends research, 69% of employers struggle to recruit people with the right skills, with programming, data analysis and AI the most sought after. Hays found that 96% of Irish employers faced skills shortages in the past year. Demand is still growing: the Stelfox Salary Guide 2026 found that 37% of tech employers planned to increase headcount.

The hardest roles to fill are in AI and software engineering, data science, cybersecurity and cloud. In my experience across fintech, medtech and pharmatech, the gap is sharpest where technology meets regulation. A cloud engineer is hard to find. One who understands medical device validation or financial compliance is much harder.

Salary expectations are now the second-biggest hiring challenge, according to IrishJobs. Benchmark your 2027 bands before budgets are locked. An offer 10% below market does not save money; it costs you weeks of interviews, a rejected offer and a restart in March.

Widen the pool with the Critical Skills Employment Permit

When the skills are not available in Ireland or the EU, the Critical Skills Employment Permit (CSEP) is one of the most useful tools Irish employers have. It covers exactly the hardest roles: software developers, data specialists, cybersecurity experts and engineers.

Many employers still avoid it, assuming it is slow or complicated. Here is what has changed.

The thresholds. Since 1 March 2026, the minimum salary is €40,904 with a relevant degree and €68,911 without one. Most experienced tech roles pay well above this. From 2027, thresholds will be reviewed annually, so build in headroom if a role is close to the line.

Processing is fast. In mid-October 2026, the Department of Enterprise was processing Critical Skills applications received only about a week earlier. Most delays now come from incomplete applications, so getting the paperwork right first time matters most.

Candidates value it. There is no labour market test, holders can bring their family straight away, and after 21 months they can move to Stamp 4 permission. That makes your offer stronger.

A candidate found in December could realistically be at their desk in early spring.

Expanding into Ireland? Don’t wait for an entity

Some readers will be UK, European, US or Indian companies considering Ireland as a European base. Registering a company, opening a bank account and setting up payroll takes time, and many firms lose six months believing they cannot hire until it is all done.

That is not the case. A local partner can act as the employer in Ireland while the person works for you day to day. It lets you test the market with one or two key hires, bring in your first Irish leader, and stay compliant with Irish employment law and payroll from day one. Decide which roles you need first and work backwards; don’t let the paperwork set your timeline.

Your before-Christmas checklist

List the roles you need for the first half of 2027, including likely replacements. Attrition often rises after bonuses are paid. Get the budget approved now, with a realistic salary attached to each role. Write the job specs before the holidays. Separate must-haves from nice-to-haves. Check which roles are on the critical skills list and whether your salary clears the threshold with room to spare. Line up your interview panel and agree how many stages there are. Plan your offer process. An offer 48 hours after a final interview beats a better one two weeks later. Review existing permit holders whose permits renew in 2027. Talk to a specialist early. A conversation in November costs far less than a failed search in March.

If you do only three, do numbers 1, 2 and 5. They will put you ahead of most competitors on 5 January.

People first, plans second

After 15 years in this industry, I am convinced most hiring problems are planning problems in disguise. The role that took six months to fill usually took six months because nobody started looking until it was urgent.

But behind every line in a headcount plan is a person choosing where to spend the next few years of their career. They notice how quickly you reply and how you treat them when the answer is no. At Softest we call this ‘people first’, and in a tight market it is the biggest advantage an employer can have.

Use these weeks well. The companies that do will start 2027 with the teams they need. The rest will spend it catching up.

Surya Patra is founder and CEO of Softest Consulting Services, a Dublin-based technical recruitment consultancy specialising in Fintech, Infotech, Medtech and Pharmatech. Founded in 2011, Softest works with mid-size, multinationals and the public sector across Ireland, the UK and Europe, and supports Critical Skills Employment Permit applications and companies entering the Irish market. Surya received the CICI Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2026.

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