Ireland joins European network of AI research labs

Ireland has joined the European Laboratory for Learning and Intelligent Systems (ELLIS), is a pan-European network that aims to keep Europe at the forefront of AI research. ELLIS operates as a series of local hubs, or ‘units’, where top researchers work closely together, share ideas across disciplines and pursue long-term research agendas.

ELLIS Unit Ireland will advance fundamental AI research, especially in core machine learning and related fields such as computer vision, natural language processing and information retrieval.

The Unit will operate as part of Rinn AI, Ireland’s national centre for research and innovation in data science and AI, funded by Research Ireland and will be led by Prof Noel O’Connor.





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“Joining ELLIS is a significant moment for AI research in Ireland,” said Prof O’Connor. “Through Rinn AI, we have brought together researchers from every university in the country, and ELLIS Unit Ireland now connects that community directly to Europe’s leading network in machine learning. It opens new doors for collaboration, gives our researchers and students a platform on the European stage, and helps ensure the AI we develop is shaped by the people it serves.”

ELLIS this week also welcomed new units from Norway, France, Germany, and Austria, bringing the total number to 49.

Rinn AI spans 15 research performing organisations, including all 13 of Ireland’s universities, and more than 288 principal investigators. Through this national network, the Unit brings AI and data science together with the arts, humanities, social sciences and health research.

TechCentral Reporters