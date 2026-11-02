PTSB, NovaUCD open applications for climate tech accelerator

Applications have opened for a new accelerator programme aimed at helping Irish climate technology and renewable energy businesses bring innovative solutions to market and scale their operations internationally.

The PTSB NovaUCD Energy Futures Accelerator (EFA) Programme will support start-ups and established scaling companies through a six-month programme beginning in January 2027.

The initiative brings together the innovation and commercialisation expertise of NovaUCD with PTSB’s financial and business advisory capabilities.





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The programme is also supported by researchers from Rinn Energy, the Research Ireland Centre for Research and Innovation in Energy System Decarbonisation, co-led by University College Dublin (UCD) and University College Cork (UCC).

The accelerator is open to Irish businesses developing solutions across a broad range of sectors, including renewable energy, energy storage, grid technologies, smart infrastructure, energy management, data and artificial intelligence, electrification and sustainable transport.

Other eligible areas include the built environment, the circular economy, carbon reduction and nature-positive solutions.

According to NovaUCD, applicants do not need to focus exclusively on the energy sector, but must demonstrate a clear application, customer opportunity or potential impact in renewable energy or the wider energy transition.

Participating companies will receive commercial mentoring to refine their value propositions, validate business models and develop routes to market.

The programme will also provide specialist masterclasses delivered by Rinn Energy academics and researchers, covering key technologies and challenges facing the energy sector.

Additional support will focus on founder development, commercial positioning, scaling strategies and fundraising, including preparation for engagement with potential investors.

Participants will also have access to NovaUCD’s workspace and business network, including co-working facilities, meeting rooms and other founder support services.

Michelle Doyle, senior manager of strategic innovation partnerships at NovaUCD, said the programme aims to help both emerging businesses and more established scale-ups accelerate their commercial development and address climate and sustainability challenges.

PTSB’s head of sustainability, Courtnee Kyle, said the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting businesses delivering positive environmental and social outcomes while contributing to sustainable economic growth.

Applications for the PTSB NovaUCD Energy Futures Accelerator close on 3 December 2026.

Patryk Goron