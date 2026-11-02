DeepSeek launches AI agent that can carry out programming tasks independently

DeepSeek has launched an open-source program for autonomous programming called Super-Agent. With this launch, the company aims to step up competition with American AI products, particularly Anthropic’s Claude Code. The system is designed to carry out programming tasks with significantly less human intervention.

According to a WeChat post by DeepSeek’s Harness team, the prototype can follow conversations between developers and independently suggest solutions to programming problems. Traditional AI assistants generally rely on specific questions from users. This agent integrates directly into the development process, allowing it to act proactively. This reduces the need for constant human oversight.

With this technology, DeepSeek aims to have programming tasks carried out as independently as possible, so that users need to intervene as little as possible.





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By making the software available as open source, DeepSeek is giving developers worldwide the opportunity to analyse and test the system’s architecture. The move is part of a broader strategy launched earlier this year with the creation of a dedicated Harness team.

In this context, a ‘harness’ refers to the structural framework that enables a large language model to perform complex tasks and use external software tools. Anthropic uses a similar approach for Claude Code.

This development highlights the growing technological competition between the United States and China. That competition now extends beyond simple chat interfaces and is increasingly focused on autonomous AI agents capable of performing professional and technical tasks.

To realise this ambition, DeepSeek has raised around 100 billion yuan (approximately €13.3 billion) in a substantial funding round, marking one of the most significant investments in China’s AI sector. This capital injection is expected to drive further innovation and research as the company prepares for an upcoming stock market flotation.

Business AM