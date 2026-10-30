Civil service opens search for software developer – senior ICT specialist position

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Applications are open for the position of software developer – senior ICT specialist in the civil service.

The successful candidate will be directly involved in delivering on a range of Government strategies within their appointed organisations. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a larger team delivering on the ambitions of Ireland to be a digital leader and enabling digital engagement with the State by businesses, members of the public and public servants.





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Successful candidates will be integral members of teams that are delivering critical projects of national importance and public prominence such as the National Childcare scheme, interactions with the Revenue Commissioners, digital solutions supporting subsidies in the agrifood sector, company registrations, the census, Driver Licence Online, social welfare supports, registering key life events such as birth, marriage, deaths, and employment permits and the gov.ie portal, which is now the primary source of information on Government and Government services and is one of the most accessed Irish websites and solutions to meet Ireland’s targets for Europe’s Digital Decade.

The panel formed from this competition will be used to fill vacancies across the civil service. Applicants should note that the majority of vacancies will be in Dublin. Closing date for entries is 5 November.

Full details of the role, including specific eligibility requirements, is available on www.publicjobs.ie.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/TC_Ad_SDICT26