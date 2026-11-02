Crypto exchanges call for swift security measures after Binance hack

Following a major theft of $6.3 billion (€5.6 billion) from Binance, cryptocurrency platforms are rushing to strengthen their security protocols and calling for a more collaborative approach to sharing threat intelligence. This security breach comes at a crucial time, as digital currencies are becoming increasingly integrated into traditional financial markets. As a result, the potential consequences of such vulnerabilities continue to grow.

Industry leaders stress that immediate security improvements are essential to achieve widespread acceptance of the sector. Coinbase, for example, has updated its offline key storage systems as a precaution. Kraken has also confirmed that it is analysing recent breaches to improve its own safeguards. These measures follow a sophisticated attack on Binance. Blockchain analysts widely attributed the attack on the cryptocurrency platform to North Korean actors. The attack forced the exchange to freeze withdrawals. According to the company’s co-CEO, Richard Teng, the breach probably originated with an employee’s computer being hacked. This allowed attackers to infiltrate the withdrawal processing systems. The investigation was further complicated by software designed to erase evidence of the intrusion.

Although the theft initially caused Ether and Bitcoin prices to fall, market experts believe the broader financial ecosystem will remain stable. They argue that Binance has sufficient capital to compensate affected users without triggering a systemic crisis. Analysts at TRM Labs and Chainalysis noted that the heist took place within a 20-minute window and matched the patterns of previous North Korean operations. The regime itself, however, denies engaging in such activities.





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Security specialists suspect that attackers gained access to the internal laptop through social engineering. In response, companies are prioritising improved staff training to recognise and fend off these deceptive tactics. To limit the damage, stablecoin providers such as Circle and Tether have frozen approximately $2.37 billion (€2.1 billion) in stolen assets, although decentralised currencies such as Bitcoin remain impossible to block.

In the aftermath of the attack, some executives are calling for a synchronised, real-time reporting network to alert the industry immediately when breaches occur. Star Xu, CEO of OKX, proposed a system for immediate coordination and the swift freezing of suspicious funds. Others see this crisis as a necessary wake-up call that will accelerate the development of security standards as the gap between digital assets and the conventional financial world continues to narrow.

Business AM