Newcode begins AI initiative for legal sector

Newcode AI Ireland has begun a six-week AI enablement programme for legal professionals across 30 law firms.

The programme – the first of which will be attended by 475 professionals – is designed to support the adoption of AI in the legal sector through hands-on training, AI literacy and guidance on governance.

Newcode said the initiative was the first coordinated national AI adoption programme involving Irish law firms. It brings together professionals from corporate, commercial and general practice.





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The programme will focus on practical AI enablement, including training, an AI champions track, senior leadership development and ongoing support.

The launch follows a period of growth for Newcode, including a further investment that brought its total funding to €17 million.

“Meaningful AI adoption requires governance, capability building, and leadership alignment – not just access to a tool,” Donna O’Leary, head of Newcode AI Ireland, said.

She added: “Newcode brings a depth of expertise that simply doesn’t exist elsewhere, and this programme gives firms a structured, profession-aligned pathway, including comprehensive training, an AI Champions track, senior leadership development, and ongoing support.”

O’Leary said applications for the next intake were expected to open before the end of the year.

David Rowe, partner at Azets, said the programme came at a time of growing interest in AI among legal professionals.

“There is huge interest in AI, but also a clear need for guidance, governance, and practical training,” Rowe said.

He added: “Newcode has created a framework that gives firms the confidence to adopt AI in a way that is aligned with professional standards and genuinely enhances how legal work gets done.”

The programme starts with AI literacy before moving into discipline-specific capability building and senior leadership discussions around longer-term AI strategy and governance.

Newcode is also launching an AI Academy to provide ongoing professional development, technology-agnostic training and customised workshops for law firms.

The academy will allow organisations to tailor training to their internal compliance requirements, the company said.

Patryk Goron