Wix officially opens Dublin office

Team grows from initial presence of nine to 100 Print Print Trade

Web development platform developer Wix has added a customer support centre at the Reflector Building on Dublin’s docklands.

Wix has already recruited and trained a staff of approximately 100 support and office operations staff ahead of the formal opening. The Dublin team caters to Wix customers in multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Russian. Operations in Dublin officially began in September 2018, initially with a staff of nine.

“Our customer support teams are at the frontlines of our product growth and the work they do is invaluable to our company,” said Nir Zohar, president and COO, Wix. “We have significantly increased our global customer support team headcount since 2016, and with the addition of the team in Dublin, we’ll be able to better serve our European customers, and further support our millions of customers around the world.”

Executive director of IDA Ireland, Mary Buckley, said: “Ireland has the youngest population in Europe with a third of the population under 25-years-old and almost half the population under the age of 34. Companies such as Wix benefit from the wealth of multilingual talent, with more than 535,000 non-Irish nationals living in Ireland. Wix will service its European customer base from Dublin due to the multilingual and technological skills available here.”

TechCentral Reporters