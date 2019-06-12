Spanish Point selected as Microsoft Ireland’s country partner of the year 2019

Microsoft Ireland has selected Spanish Point Technologies as its Country Partner of the Year for 2019.

Spanish Point has been recognised for its technology which identifies music and links it to its original creator. The Microsoft Azure built services makes it easier for artists to get paid royalties from streaming services.

The Dublin based company has also helped the digital transformation of numerous organisations, including ESB Networks and Prudential.

A Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, Spanish Point is no stranger to Microsoft Awards. This is the second time it has been named Country Partner of the Year for Ireland, after finding success in 2016. It was also named as Microsoft Application Modernisation Partner of the Year 2018 and Microsoft Azure Data Platform Partner of the year in 2017.

Transforming the music industry

With the introduction of digital technology, the music industry has had to make major changes. Streaming services transactions have gone from tens of thousands, to hundreds of million in a matter of years. This has introduced the problem of matching transactions with poor metadata against a database of millions of songs.

Spanish Point has been working with The International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers to upgrade the International Standard Musical Works Codes’ information system. This system plays a key role in the successful functioning of the digital music market and in securing fair pay for creators.

The company has provided a high performance, cost effective solution for the music industry with the help of Microsoft Azure, Machine Learning, and Azure Advanced Data Services.

Transformational intranet solutions

Providing intranet, productivity, collaboration and document management solutions is another central part of what Spanish Point does.

When working with ESB Networks, it assisted with architecture, design, implementation and training for its document management portal solution. The solution now provides over 4,000 network engineers with secure access to its core policies and procedures.

It assisted with the architecture, design and build for Prudential’s intranet portal and document management solution for its 50,000+ employees.

In helping organisations digitally transform, Spanish Point has developed two services, Smart Aim and Smart Portal. Smart Aim is a cloud migration roadmap with associated IP that produces a list of phased work packages for an Azure cloud migration and/ or deployment. Smart Portal is its template intranet solution.

