Stryker to invest €200m in RDI at Cork facilities

Medical device manufacturer puts Ireland at centre of research activities Print Print Trade

Medical device manufacturer Stryker is to invest over €200 million in research, development & innovation (RD&I) projects at three of its five Cork facilities. The move is supported by the government through IDA Ireland.

Last year, Stryker invested more than 6% of its global sales into research and development. This programme will continue positioning the company at the leading edge of advances in medical technologies of the future and consists in investments in projects at its AMagine Institute for additive manufacturing; neurovascular business for developing treatments for strokes; and instruments innovation centre, which designs, develops and commercialises surgical devices .

“Our team in Ireland has built considerable research & development and new product development capabilities through the partnership of multiple divisions, over the past 20 years, in an effort to serve multiple market segments,” said Spencer Stiles, group president, instruments, neurotechnology & spine.

“The continued growth and investment in Ireland is the result of many factors, inclusive of the research, development & innovation support from IDA Ireland and the partnerships built with leading Irish universities and research centers. The support from Science Foundation Ireland has allowed access to incredibly talented engineers and scientists based in Ireland.”

Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Stryker has six locations in Ireland and employs over 3,500 people.

TechCentral Reporters