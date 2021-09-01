Wikimedia photography competition returns for ‘landmark’ eighth year

Top 10 Irish images will be entered into an international round of Wiki Loves Monuments Print Print Life

The world’s largest annual photography competition – Wiki Loves Monuments – returns to Ireland for its eighth year. The competition celebrates local and international built heritage by bringing together photographers from all around the world to upload their images for use on Wikipedia.

The competition is open for submissions from 1-30 September. To take part, upload your images of Ireland’s protected structures through the interactive map to be in with a chance of winning prizes. The top prize is an Amazon voucher worth €250, with additional prizes awarded for sites with no previous images uploaded and for obscure, remote, or challenging to photograph sites.

The competition was established by the Wikimedia community, the movement behind Wikipedia, and is organised locally by Wikimedia Community Ireland. Entries will be judged by a panel from Ireland and the wider Wikimedia movement, with the winners being announced in November 2021. These top 10 pictures will then be entered into the international competition.

advertisement





“Wiki Love Monuments has become a fixture in our yearly calendar,” said Shannon Eichelberger, chair of Wikimedia Community Ireland. “It never ceases to amaze me the quality and variety of images that are uploaded every year. There are still many monuments that have no image, and I hope to see some of these monuments represented in 2021.”

For full details of the competition see www.wikilovesmonuments.ie and for updates see @wikimediaIE #WLMIE and Wikimedia Community Ireland’s Facebook page.

TechCentral Reporters