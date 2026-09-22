Ireland rises to third globally for AI adoption

Ireland rose to third place globally for artificial intelligence adoption in the second quarter of 2026, making it the highest-ranked European economy, according to Microsoft’s latest Global AI Diffusion Report.

Ireland’s AI user share increased from 48.4% in the first quarter to 49.9% in the second quarter, putting it ahead of France and Norway.

Only the UAE, at 73.3%, and Singapore, at 64.3%, recorded higher adoption rates, according to the report. The global rate stood at 18.8%, up from 17.8% in the first quarter.





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The report found that almost one in five working-age people worldwide were using generative AI in the second quarter, with almost every economy recording an increase in usage.

The figures were accompanied by growing use of AI in Irish workplaces. Microsoft Ireland’s 2026 Work Trend Index found that 63% of Irish workers were using AI tools at work, up from 56% in 2025.

The research also found that 76% of Irish workers viewed AI as a major economic opportunity for the country.

However, the level of AI training available to workers had not increased at the same rate. Only 40% of respondents said they had received enough AI training or guidance, according to the Work Trend Index.

Catherine Doyle, general manager at Microsoft Ireland, said the country’s position in the global rankings reflected growing momentum around AI.

“Ireland’s rise to third place globally and first in Europe for AI adoption is a significant achievement and reflects the momentum we are seeing around AI across the country,” Doyle said.

She said the focus now should be on translating adoption into longer-term benefits and ensuring workers had the skills and support needed to use AI.

“Our latest Work Trend Index shows that Irish workers are embracing AI and recognise its potential, but organisations have an important role to play in ensuring people have the skills, trusted tools and support they need to use it confidently and responsibly,” Doyle said.

The Global AI Diffusion Report measured AI use among working-age populations across economies, while the Work Trend Index provided separate data on AI use among Irish workers.

Patryk Goron