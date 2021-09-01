State Street Corporation creates 400 new jobs in Kilkenny

State Street Corporation has announced the creation of 400 new jobs for Kilkenny with the creation of its new cybersecurity and technology unit.

State Street’s new Kilkenny operation will be located at the IDA Ireland Business and Technology at Loughboy, where the company currently employs approximately 600. The company is already in the process of developing a new office development at the site. New roles include programmers, security operations analysts, security instrumentation engineers, data scientists, security architects (network, identify access management and blockchain), security forensics/investigations and governance, risk and compliance experts.

According to Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan, the establishment of the new specialist team to provide technology infrastructure and cyber security to support State Street’s global operations was a clear vote of confidence in Kilkenny’s skilled tech talent and evidence of the company’s commitment to the region: “I have no doubt that the planned creation of a new Technological University for the South East also played a significant part in State Street’s decision to expand its Kilkenny operation.

“These high value, experienced and graduate level roles will be filled on a phased basis over the next 12 months and will bring a huge economic boost to the Kilkenny region. I wish the company every success in Kilkenny in the years to come.”

