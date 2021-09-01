ITRenew to create 40 jobs in Drogheda

ITRenew is planning to establish an Ireland headquarters & logistics centre in Drogheda, Co. Louth, where it expects to create 40 new roles over the next three years.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, ITRenew securely decommissions data centre hardware for the world’s leading global cloud service providers and transforms it into everything from critical components to fully integrated edge and data centre systems.

The announcement comes as ITRenew seeks to meet the strong increase in demand for its asset decommissioning, data erasure, value recovery and IT sustainability services across Ireland and Europe.

“We couldn’t be more excited to establish ITRenew’s presence in Drogheda. This area offers us the skills and resources we need to open new financial opportunities for our EU customers and help them achieve their sustainability goals faster,” said Ali Fenn, president of IT Renew. “The roles we’re creating will be highly skilled, ranging from operators to process engineers, with responsibility for data sanitization, component recovery, and responsible recycling.”

ITRenew employs more than 500 people globally and has had a presence in Ireland for a number of years, with a baseline staff responsible for hardware procurement, secure transport and decommissioning. The new premises in Drogheda will increase headcount and the scale of operations.

“The decision by ITRenew to establish in Drogheda is very positive news for Louth and the North East region, where the company will benefit from a rich pool of tech-based talent,” said IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan. “Winning jobs and investments for regional locations is a key pillar of IDA Ireland’s strategy Driving Recovery & Sustainable Growth 2021-2024 and today’s announcement by ITRenew demonstrates the continued commitment to that pillar.”

