Why choose Dell Technologies and CDW?

A cloud strategy needs a different approach to operations and business culture Print Print Pro

In association with Dell Technologies

How we work continues to change and adapt as we move towards the future. The adoption of digital technologies has today been fast-tracked, and we live in a world that continues to prioritise innovation, with organisations setting out to eliminate the barriers and silos that have previously prevented transformation. It is also a world of remote working. Employee experience, connectivity, collaboration and security has never been more important to the new distributed workforce. Increasingly, data is being processed outside of a traditional data centre or cloud – that data will be generated in the real world, at the edge. This means not only having the right infrastructure in place to support this, but a need for real time analytics and intelligence to transform that data into outcomes. At the same time, the future is becoming increasingly multi and hybrid cloud.

Organisations want to put workloads where they work best, maximising choice, mobility, cost and performance. They also want to consume technology on their terms, demanding the flexibility to scale up and down in line with their business requirements.

advertisement





CDW is Dell’s largest partner globally – we hold the elite titanium black status for our commitment in delivering the Dell family of solutions to support our customers, which gives us privileged access to its expertise and products.

Hybrid cloud solutions

According to Forrester Research, “hardware still matters… but automation makes it all work as it must”. Whether you’re running your workloads in the public cloud, on premise in a private cloud, or a hybrid environment, you need a reliable and seamless experience that allows you to focus on the application and service delivery. CDW understands that a cloud strategy requires much more than technology – it necessitates a different approach to operations and business culture. We call it the ‘Power of 3’: you need a combination of the right strategy, the right partner, and the right technology. CDW can provide all of these. We can help mitigate any risks, providing guidance, discovery, consulting, deployment, configuration, and ongoing management across the whole lifecycle to ensure you continue to innovate and compete in the new digital landscape.

CDW is the only Dell Technologies and VMware partner certified to deploy VMware Cloud Foundation on VXRail appliances. With a large in-house team of industry recognised experts, we can deliver all the benefits of VXRail and VCF to organisations with a unique deployment service. The service de-risks complex projects by streamlining the process to dramatically reduce errors, improve the time to value, and reduce overall costs – all at a scale to meet your global requirements.

Dell EMC’s VXRail enables you to modernise your datacentre, accelerate your journey to hybrid cloud, and enable cloud native applications. It is the only turnkey cloud solution that is tightly integrated and co-engineered with VMware. VXRail delivers a consistent experience across any environment, while also providing better lifecycle management for both IT teams and users.

Discover more about VX Rail here

Whether you’re just starting your cloud journey or are ready to begin workload migration, our dedicated experts will work with you to select the right technology provider and design the perfect solution.

Storage solutions

Data is the lifeblood of any organisation today. At CDW we understand you need higher performance, agility, availability, and scalability requirements while staying within budgetary constraints. Dell EMC PowerStore is the industry’s number one modern mid-range storage architecture, enabling the next generation of software-defined and cloud-scaled capabilities for organisations.

From mid-range to high performance application solutions, with CDW and Dell you can tailor your solution to fit your own environment of mixed workloads or environments, and what you want to achieve. CDW’s partnership with Dell combines the best technology with value-adding services at every stage of infrastructure development.

More about PowerStore here

Dell Financial Solutions

Now more than ever, Dell Technologies and CDW are committed to helping you keep your business running regardless of cash flow challenges. Financing is no longer just the tool you use to acquire the IT you need, conserve capital and control costs. It’s a way to accelerate business transformation by building a competitive edge, exploiting new routes to market and enabling the future-ready workforce. With Dell Financial Services (DFS) Payment Flexibility Program, you pay a little and get a lot. DFS delivers payment solutions for hardware, software and services, allowing your organisation to align and scale the cost of IT solutions with technology consumption and budget availability.

CDW provides flexible options, including paying nothing for up to 180 days:

Technology Rotation: Pay less than the cash price and refresh your technology on a regular basis. Our Technology Rotation solution helps save you money and improve performance.

Technology Ownership: If refreshing systems on a pre-defined cycle isn’t your priority, but you are still interested in a low cost payment solution over 36 or 48 months. Find out more about DFS payment plans.

At CDW, we look beyond technology to understand your pain points, your outcomes and what’s driving your transformation. Not only have we helped hundreds of organisations with the modernisation of their business, but we have undergone our own transformation, too. We have the knowledge, experience and relationships to help you navigate this new digital, data-driven era.

To learn more about CDW and Dell Technologies please visit https://www.uk.cdw.com/about/partners/dell-technologies-and-cdw/ or e-mail the expert team at DellTech@uk.cdw.com