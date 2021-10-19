Jabra launches Evolve2 75 headset to re-energise hybrid working

Latest headset introduces an new solution to make flexible working simpler and more productive for everyone

In association with Jabra

Hybrid working presents both opportunities and challenges, as companies navigate a shift towards a hybrid work model that is here to stay. Throughout the global pandemic, many businesses realised the productivity gains of home working. And now, there is an increasing demand for flexibility with 68% of employees preferring a hybrid model, according to Jabra’s Hybrid Ways of Working 2021 Global Report.

In addition, flexible working has overtaken salary as the top benefit to employees (59%), highlighting that flexibility and autonomy over the working day is now more important than financial reward for most workers.

Jabra has launched the Evolve2 75, the latest in its Evolve range of enterprise headsets. The Evolve2 75 introduces an innovative new solution, specifically engineered to make flexible working simpler and more productive for everyone, wherever they are.

Fast facts

Jabra Evolve2 75 is specifically engineered for productive hybrid working

First of Jabra’s Evolve range to offer fully adjustable Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Superior eight-microphone technology for crystal-clear calls

Unique dual-foam technology with an ergonomic earcup design with ultra-soft leatherette ear cushion design for improved ventilation and reducing ear pressure for enhanced comfort

Advanced triple chipset for a faster, smarter and more powerful performance

Jabra’s latest hybrid working research shows that 85% of knowledge workers said being confident in their audio, video and connectivity allows them to excel at work. With that in mind, the new Evolve2 75 aims to be the flexibility hero, with comfort, concentration, collaboration and insights at its core. These pose the biggest challenges for organisations whose employees are working in changing locations, so Jabra has packed the Evolve2 75 with new features that push sound quality and comfort even further. Maximising flexibility and increasing concentration, the Evolve2 75 delivers crystal-clear calls and pitch-perfect music in any surroundings.

Jabra has engineered a superior ergonomic fit for the ear cups, reimagining the leatherette, dual cushion design to improve ventilation and reduce ear pressure. In turn, this optimises the curvature and padding of the headband to ensure this headset stays securely in place. Not only does this avoid causing discomfort, but it also dramatically improves the overall active noise cancellation performance too, for maximised comfort without compromising on sound.

Jabra Evolve first

The Evolve2 75 is the first of Jabra’s Evolve headsets to include fully adjustable Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), so you can pick and choose how much (or how little) of your surroundings you hear. A ‘HearThrough’ button allows for tuning back into the sounds around you when you need to, without even having to take your headset off. With customisable settings like MySound (for the Sound+ mobile app), optimising music for personalised hearing profiles, and Equaliser adjustment, available through the Sound+ app plus Jabra Direct on mobiles and PCs), the Evolve2 75 suits changing needs.

Greater sound and flexibility

The mute and auto answer-enabled microphone boom arm on this new headset is 33 per cent shorter than on the previous Evolve 75 design, giving users even greater flexibility and better-sounding audio. The arm is also intended to meet Microsoft’s stringent Open Office requirements, when the boom arm is flipped down in Performance mode. It effectively cuts out ambient sound in open-plan offices and loud, busy indoor areas. The headset has a discreet mode feature, you can easily fold away the boom arm when required for quality calls on the go.

The headset’s eight-microphone technology works with Jabra’s revolutionary triple chipset-powered algorithm to distinguish between your voice and the noise around you even more precisely, for the sharpest-sounding calls yet. The Evolve2 75 also includes a ‘Busylight’ with increased 360º visibility for when total focus is needed.

Data-capturing capabilities

Finally, Jabra has added extra benefits to the latest headset, making it even easier to go anywhere and still stay connected. Optimised for all leading Unified Communications platforms, the Evolve2 75 connects colleagues on whichever platform they prefer. The headsets also offer data capturing capabilities so IT Departments can make more informed decisions and troubleshoot any issues before they become a problem.

Jabra Xpress software also makes it easy to oversee deployment, update firmware and manage settings remotely. The 30 metre robust wireless range and dual connectivity to computers and mobile devices gives the Evolve2 75 extra flexibility, promising increased freedom to walk and talk without affecting call quality. With the Evolve2 75’s extended battery life, charge-and-talk technology and new fast-charging capabilities, making as many calls as needed, from any location, has never been easier.

John Nesbitt, Territory Director for Ireland at Jabra said, “As the hybrid workforce grows, so does the need for reliable, collaborative tools that enable staff to be productive wherever they are. Our goal was not to simply create a new headset, but to set a new standard in hybrid working that delivers the best audio experience imaginable. With advanced ANC, noise isolation and comfort, the Evolve2 75 is the professional’s choice for those who are looking for better concentration, collaboration and flexibility at home, in the office and on-the-go.”

Key features and specifications

26% per cent more Noise Cancellation than Evolve 75 through Adjustable Jabra Advanced ANC, dedicated chipset and Jabra’s new Dual Foam Technology

Premium Open Office microphones with a 33 per cent shorter hide-away microphone boom arm than Evolve 75

Eight-microphone technology

Superior quality calls

High quality audio with the boom arm retracted in discreet mode, or when fully down in performance mode. Optimised for a flexible worklife

Certified for all major UC platforms

Up to 30m/100 ft wireless range

Connect two devices with dual connectivity

Dedicated Teams button (on MS Teams variant)

Integrated 360° busylight

Up to 36h MusicTime, 24h TalkTime (without ANC and Busylight) 33% more TalkTime than Evolve75

Powerful music w/ 40mm speakers & AAC codecs

Device management with Jabra Direct and Xpress

Personalisation with Jabra Sound+ and Jabra Direct

Google fast pair (Android Only)

Available from selected retailers at MSRP €329