Who will win 2019?

The tech giants have released their final products for the year, who impressed the most? Print Print Radio

As Microsoft reveals its slate of products for the final quarter of 2019 Niall and Dusty ask which tech giants are likely to finish the year on a high.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.