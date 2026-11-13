Who is Colette Kress, the woman temporarily taking charge of Nvidia?

Following the unexpected departure of Jensen Huang, who was at the helm of the chip giant for more than three decades, NVIDIA has appointed Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Kress, 59, had until now served as the company’s chief financial officer. She is regarded as a pivotal figure within the organisation thanks to her extensive knowledge of financial planning, day-to-day operations and key customer networks.

Extensive experience in the technology sector





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Kress has more than 38 years of experience in the technology sector. When she joined Nvidia in September 2013, she brought that wealth of experience with her. Before that, she spent thirteen years at Microsoft, where she headed the finance department for Server and Tools. She also spent three years as chief financial officer and senior vice-president at Cisco. She holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Arizona.

During her time at NVIDIA, Kress has witnessed the company’s evolution from a gaming-focused hardware manufacturer into the leading supplier of AI infrastructure. This transition was accompanied by extraordinary financial growth, with annual profits rising from around $4 billion (€3.6 billion) in 2013 to a projected $216 billion (€195 billion) in the 2026 financial year.

Alongside her official duties, Kress was a regular presence on investor calls, where she analysed supply chain issues and market demand. Industry experts, including Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives & Co., have suggested that her role more closely resembled that of a chief operating officer, describing her as a versatile leader involved in crucial technological and strategic partnerships.

Replacing a founder-CEO such as Huang is, however, an enormous task. Huang’s deep roots in engineering and product design, combined with a management style under which no clear successor had been designated, leave a significant gap.

Kress has pledged to maintain the momentum built up by her predecessor. Chairman Harvey Jones has also expressed confidence in her operational expertise. Nevertheless, uncertainty surrounds the transition.

The leadership change follows a scandal surrounding Huang’s alleged extramarital affairs. These include a relationship with a Chinese national whom US officials link to Beijing’s intelligence services. The allegations prompted an investigation by the board of directors and ultimately led to Huang’s departure. As the market reacted to the loss of one of the AI sector’s most prominent figures, Nvidia’s share price fell by more than 10%.

As she continues to fulfil her duties as CFO while also serving as CEO, Kress faces an immediate challenge in the company’s next quarterly report, scheduled for 17 November. Meanwhile, the board of directors continues to assess potential permanent replacements from both inside and outside the company.

Business AM