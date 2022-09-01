VMware unveils multi-cloud management platform The product is anchored by a hub which will provide customers with a centralised view to help them manage their entire multi-cloud environment Pro

VMware unveiled VMware Aria, a multi-cloud management platform, which it hopes will give customers a better overview of their cloud environments.

It hopes the platform will provide a set of end-to-end solutions for managing the cost, performance, configuration, and delivery of infrastructure and cloud-native applications. VMware Aria is powered by VMware Aria Graph, a graph-based data store technology that captures customers’ multi-cloud environments.

VMware Aria will be anchored by VMware Aria Hub, which was first introduced at VMworld 2021 as Project Ensemble, and will provide a centralised view and control to manage the entire multi-cloud environment. The platform will also complement and extend management of the development, delivery, DevSecOps, and lifecycle of cloud-native apps in VMware Tanzu platform, the company’s application platform that provides a set of developer tools.

At the heart of this is VMware Aria Graph, a graph-based data store that captures the resources and relationships of a multi-cloud environment and is updated in real-time, underlined the company. VMware stated that other products on the market were designed in a slower-moving era, primarily for change management processes and asset tracking. By contrast, VMware Aria Graph is designed expressly for cloud-native operations.

The company claims that VMware Aria has graph store and API services capabilities that allows it to seamlessly integrate with third party solutions such as observability and application performance management tools. It’s set to be made available to customers as a capability within the VMware Aria Hub.

“With multi-cloud realities taking hold, managing overall cloud spend, resource utilisation, and application performance, security and compliance across different clouds can be increasingly difficult, and consequently, can lead to overspending, inefficiencies, and increased risk,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, senior vice president and general manager of cloud management at VMware.

“VMware Aria’s API-first approach enables developers, SREs, and platform engineering teams to pull relevant, correlated data from any source for quicker application analysis and debugging, while providing complete visibility into the cost, performance, and configuration of applications and workloads across cloud environments for platform ops, IT ops, and cloud ops teams,” she added.

Customers of the company’s other multi cloud management products, like VMware vRealize, CloudHealth by VMware Suite, and Tanzu Observability by Wavefront, will be entitled to the corresponding VMware Aria offering. However, the company didn’t provide a timeline for when this would happen.

