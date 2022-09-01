Vuzion acquired by value-added distributor Infinigate Group Infinigate says purchase makes it the only VAD where resellers will find expertise to transition customers to secure cloud solutions Trade

Vuzion has been acquired by pan-European value-added distributor (VAD) Infinigate Group. Financial terms of the deal have not been released.

Vuzion serves more than 600 resellers and 1 million cloud users. This acquisition combines Infinigate’s pan-European cybersecurity footprint with Vuzion’s strong expertise in the Microsoft world to create a unique, secure cloud value-add digital platform.

“We are excited to join Infinigate’s innovative and dynamic team,” said Michael Frisby, managing director of Vuzion (pictured). “Our shared people-focused approach and common values give us a strong foundation. Joining forces allows us to provide more expertise and services, which help our mutual partners accelerate their growth and secure their customers’ journey to the cloud. This acquisition generates new employment opportunities as we continue to grow our teams, in the UK, Ireland and in Europe.”

Increasingly, cybersecurity start-ups are operating a fully subscription-based model and the acquisition will enable Infinigate to channel Vuzion’s experience in helping both vendors and partners adapt to this model. Emerging cybersecurity start-ups also view access to the Microsoft channel as a key asset, and Infinigate will now be able to offer best-in-breed solutions for both cybersecurity and cloud.

Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of Infinigate Group said: “Our acquisition of Vuzion is a strategic move that we’ve taken because cybersecurity and cloud are a natural fit. It enables us to ensure a more comprehensive security posture for the end customers especially in the SMB space. Infinigate will be the only VAD where resellers will find the expertise to transition customers to comprehensive secure cloud solutions.

“The acquisition will accelerate digital transformation both for Infinigate and for those we serve and combined with our key recruitment and investments, it enables us to re-invent VAD for a digital world. In the coming quarter we will be investing in the core Vuzion business in the UK and will develop a joint approach across EMEA to secure the cloud and leverage Vuzion expertise and experience.”

Infinigate Group has operations in 11 European countries including the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. Infinigate covers close to 85% of the Western European IT Security market potential, establishing itself as a leading European value-added distributor for IT security, cloud and MSP:

TechCentral Reporters