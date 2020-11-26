Three Irish NGOs secure Google.org backing

Three Irish NGOs that support small businesses, job seekers and skills training will receive a share of €500,000 funding from Google.org. The funding from the philanthropic arm of Google is the second tranche of €1 million in grant funding announced in April in response to the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This latest round of grants will be shared among NGOs that focus on upskilling, mentoring and supporting job seekers to help them gain the skills, knowledge and qualifications they need for roles in the tech sector.

The successful organisations are Jobcare, which delivers virtual, seven-week training programmes to jobseekers in Dublin; Ringsend Community Services Forum, which provides mentorship, job training, and train-the-trainer programmes to 50 community leaders in Ringsend and Pearse Street; and INCO, which provides virtual job and skills training to 18 to 35-year-olds to help them get full time roles in the tech sector.

Nick Leeder, head of Google in Ireland (pictured), said: “When we announced this funding back in April, we wanted to ensure that the second tranche would be dedicated to organisations that are providing support to job seekers and people needing to upskill from different backgrounds and locations around the country. Jobcare, INCO and RCSF provide these vital services that must not only continue amid the pandemic and public health guidelines, but must also continue to adapt their services to meet evolving challenges.”

The first tranche of the €1 million fund was shared among NGOs that address different aspects of the crisis in communities across Ireland, including FoodCloud, Alone, A Lust for Life and the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, in addition to Google’s local community in Ringsend and Pearse Street.

