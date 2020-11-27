Auxilion to create 10 jobs in new networking division

Covid-19 has placed 'unprecedented strains' on networks as remote working accelerates

In association with Auxilion

Auxilion, the Irish owned IT consulting, implementation and managed services company, is to establish a new networking division in an initial investment valued at €500,000 rising to €1 million over the next 24 months. The new division will create initially 10 executive jobs and hiring has already commenced for senior networking consultants and engineers to join Auxilion’s existing network team.

Auxilion estimates that the Irish market for networking is worth approximately €160 million. Auxilion’s new networking division is targeting revenues of €6 million in the services element of this over the next three years. After establishing in Ireland, the company aims to market the service in the UK where 20% of I.T. Alliance Group 2019 revenues of €35 million were generated.

Auxilion has hired 20-year tech industry veteran Ciaran Meehan to head up the new operation. Meehan was formerly country manager for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Pointnext Services. A former HP sales manager of the year for UK and Ireland, he brings to Auxilion experience in Aruba, which HPE acquired for $3 billion in an all cash deal in 2015.

The new division, which will focus on Aruba networking solutions, will be backed by Auxilion’s existing managed services team which already globally supports over 300,000 users across public and private sectors.Aruba specialises in new technologies that enable secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network.

Commenting on strategy behind the move, Philip Maguire, CEO and founder of Auxilion’s parent company, I.T. Alliance Group, which employs approximately 450 people, said: “Covid-19 has pressed the accelerator even further on remote working and digital transformation and, despite this week’s further encouraging news on the vaccine front, we strongly believe that the move to a new hybrid workplace will continue post-pandemic. This has placed unprecedented strains in terms of security and governance in relation to corporate and public sector networks.”

Paul Schmitz, group sales director, Auxilion, added: “We researched the global market for the best solution to the new network challenges created by Covid-19 and the hybrid workplace and Aruba, which operates an EMEA R&D centre in Cork, came out on top.”

“This is an exciting time for Hewlett Packard Enterprise networking in Ireland and globally,” commented Maeve Culloty, managing director, HPE Ireland. “The combination of Silver Peak, an SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) leader, and Aruba presents the Irish public and private sectors with greater choice than ever in terms of networking solutions. The addition of a respected indigenous IT services organisation such as Auxilion will enhance our ability to bring recently announced networking technologies for management of the new hybrid workplace to the Irish market.”

Ciaran Meehan added: “HPE is a long-standing partner of I.T. Alliance Group in Ireland and the UK and I have admired Auxilion’s capabilities over many years, especially in hybrid cloud environments and project management. One of the reasons I jumped at the opportunity to join them is that I can see super synergies between Aruba and Auxilion’s already impressive customer base and the new realities of working.”

Welcoming the move, Ray O’Connor, country manager, Aruba, said: “Now that Auxilion is part of the Aruba partner family, customers will have the opportunity to benefit from industry-leading Aruba networking solutions paired with Auxilion’s technology expertise. Their ability to understand the customer’s strategic IT and business goals and expertise in the technology to achieve those goals are absolutely in line with Aruba’s customer first, customer last philosophy.”

Auxilion will launch its Aruba offering in Ireland through a series of remote seminarson Aruba ClearPass.

Ciaran Meehan commented: “From IoT to an always-on mobile workforce, Irish organisations are more exposed to attacks than ever before. Aruba ClearPass provides agentless visibility, dynamic access control and governance for seamless security across wired and wireless networks to help C-level executives sleep easier at night.”

He added: “Aruba services sit seamlessly on legacy network systems such as Cisco.”

Details of the seminars will be available on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auxilion