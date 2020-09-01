ThinScale Technology scoops award for remote working solutions

ThinScale Technology has won the 2020 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its secure remote working solutions.

Headquartered in Dublin, ThinScale Technology are specialists in remote working software and optimising virtual work environments. The solution provider helps organisations implement work from home programmes (WAH) and enables employees to access their work desktop remotely and securely.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, WAH have become the norm for many. ThinScale Technology has seen 170% revenue growth this year and is now looking to expand its global operations.

“The concept behind ThinScale Technology back in 2013 was simple, it was to enable people to work anywhere at any time,” said Brendan Kiely, co-founder and managing director, ThinScale Technology. “We predicted that remote working would form part of business models in the future and the pandemic has sped up the process.

“At ThinScale Technology, we believe that remote work and hybrid business models are not only beneficial to employers and employees alike, but they are the future of enterprise.”

